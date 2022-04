Two construction projects near Walworth are slated to start next week. Starting the week of Monday, April 25, a section of County Hwy. B between Castle Terrace Avenue and the southern edge of Village of Fontana-on-Geneva Lake will undergo resurfacing work; and Valley View Drive in Village of Walworth will close for two weeks between High Street and Lakeview Drive for railroad crossing repairs. The two projects are not related. ...

WALWORTH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO