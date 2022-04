Most people counted the Dallas Mavericks out of their first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz before it even began. Mavs superstar Luka Doncic suffered a calf strain in the final game of the regular season. Despite holding home court against the #5 seed Utah Jazz, just about everyone in basketball circles left the Mavs for dead. All they have done is go out and dominate both Games 2 and 3. The second game was a little more understandable. The Mavs were trailing 1-0 and were at home. You figure Dallas will get a great effort from most of their guys, knowing the season was on the line. But to go into Utah and absolutely crush the Jazz was shocking.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO