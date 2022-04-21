ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

Troopers found 500 pounds of marijuana scattered on Missouri interstate

By Sarah Dewberry
3 News Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Missouri arrested two men after troopers responded to a crash on an interstate Wednesday and found 500 pounds of packaged marijuana scattered around on the roadway. Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted photos of the scene on I-70...

www.3newsnow.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

