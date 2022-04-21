ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine arrested at Campflowers Road ‘nuisance house’

By S. Brady Calhoun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM207_0fGKPO1h00

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies raided a house Thursday that was the scene of a fatal drug overdose, a second overdose, and a drive-by shooting over the last two weeks.

Investigators found meth and drug paraphernalia and arrested the nine people who were living at the home.

Court records state that the shooting happened in response to the overdoses. No one was injured in the shooting but two people were charged in that case.

BCSO: Florida woman stops boyfriend from driving drunk, chauffeurs him to drive-by-shooting

Shawn Gilmer, 28, Stacey Price, 39, Ryan Laplant, 27, Christopher Vann Thomas, 39, John Viles, 49, and Ashley Richardson, 28 were arrested Thursday. They were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexander Laplant, 21, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

Richard Atchison, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping a nuisance drug house. Nancy Atchison, 65, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a nuisance drug house.

WMBB

WMBB

