Nashville, TN

ROA celebrating non-stop flights to Nashville

wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to put on your cowboy boots and check...

www.wfxrtv.com

The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL
MarketRealist

Why Is Southwest Canceling Flights? Frustrated Travelers Want Answers

Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

Airline employee shares top travel tips ahead of summer surge

With warm weather on the horizon, experts predict more travelers will take to the skies this summer. If you’re one of the many thinking about a vacation after two years of staying put during the pandemic, this spring might be the time to consider a summer travel deal and plan ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New England Style Seafood Restaurant Opens in Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall

Assembly Food Hall, the massive downtown dining and entertainment destination, announced the addition of Dock Local, an ultra-fresh seafood restaurant partner. Dock Local opened this week, offering Assembly Food Hall guests an elevated seafood option. Expanding from its homebase in Dallas, Dock Local’s mouthwatering coastal goodness transports customers from downtown...
NASHVILLE, TN

