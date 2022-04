Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback for this season, but they don’t have their heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger on the roster. Pittsburgh signed Mitchell Trubisky to presumably be a “bridge” starting quarterback for 2022, with Mason Rudolph backing him up. That leaves them with a potential need to draft a young signal caller next week with an eye on him being the next franchise passer.

