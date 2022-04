Back in the mid-1800s, the area that’s now the National Mall in Washington, DC, was mostly underwater—part of a canal system used to transport goods in and out of the nation’s capital. And where the C&O Canal met the Washington City Canal—now, roughly, the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue, Northwest—sat the Lockkeeper’s House, where a series of canal-minders and their families lived so that someone was available, 24/7, to tend to the boat and barge traffic and collect tolls.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO