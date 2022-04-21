Mostly sunny and warm weather ahead for this weekend

The sunny and dry weather will stick around into the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says skies will clear out late Thursday night with lows in the mid-40s.

Teeling says Friday looks wonderful with brilliant sunshine and highs in the 60s.

This weekend looks pretty nice with partly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs both days should reach the 60s.

The next threat of rain comes in on Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy early, clearing late. Low of 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 66.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High of 62.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High of 65.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 62.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with light rain developing, especially in the afternoon. High of 60.