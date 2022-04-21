ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny and warm weather ahead for this weekend

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The sunny and dry weather will stick around into the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says skies will clear out late Thursday night with lows in the mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZO81p_0fGKMuRI00

Teeling says Friday looks wonderful with brilliant sunshine and highs in the 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWbEu_0fGKMuRI00

This weekend looks pretty nice with partly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs both days should reach the 60s.

The next threat of rain comes in on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7KIA_0fGKMuRI00

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy early, clearing late. Low of 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxgQG_0fGKMuRI00

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 66.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High of 62.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High of 65.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 62.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with light rain developing, especially in the afternoon. High of 60.

