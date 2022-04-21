ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Tax returns reveal Lamont earned nearly $26M over three years

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDdDj_0fGKMR2L00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont released a summary of three years of tax returns Thursday, which show he earned almost $26 million from his investments over a three-year period.

For the years 2018-2020, he paid a total of $5,564,636 in federal taxes and $1,873,618 in state taxes, with an adjusted gross income of $25,954,239, according to the documents. He made more than $3 million in charitable donations over that period.

Lamont has declined to accept the $150,000 a year governor’s salary since taking office in 2019.

The Lamont campaign said releasing the returns is about “being transparent with Connecticut residents.”

The campaign allowed reporters to view copies of his tax returns on Friday in a downtown Hartford office.

The governor did not release full details of tax deductions and capital gains.

Tax returns for Annie Lamont, the governor’s wife, were not made public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 34

Cameron D
2d ago

Never voting democrat again. They are a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Every single one of them!! Never EVER working for the common man.

Reply(3)
9
upyours2
2d ago

wow he really knew how to invest in the stock market huh I'm positive there was no insider trading going on there

Reply(2)
11
Susan Ross
2d ago

hmmm. something doesn't seem right. you can't make that much money on a governors salary... #Corrupticut

Reply(2)
15
Related
WTNH

Three men, one teen arrested for evading police after four-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
WTNH

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
i95 ROCK

Take a Look at Connecticut’s $13 Million ‘Highway to Nowhere’

In 1953, Route 11 was first mapped out to connect Colchester to Waterford, Connecticut, running northeast to southeast. Construction began in 1963, and the proposed completion date was 1969. Route 11 officially opened in 1972, but the highway wasn't finished. On October 24, 1972, ConnDot suspended further construction due to...
Eyewitness News

Gov. urges lawmakers to pass legislation for new emissions standards

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The governor urged Connecticut lawmakers to pass legislative that would implement new emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in Newington. “The State of Connecticut is an example of how government can continue to...
NEWINGTON, CT
Stamford Advocate

CT’s seven-day COVID positivity rate tops 8 percent

As COVID-19 activity continues to increase across Connecticut, the state reported Friday that the seven-day positivity rate of new tests had topped 8 percent. In its daily report Friday, the state said that 4,828 new cases were found in the past seven days among 59,647 tests for a positivity rate of 8.09 percent — the highest since the state switched to a seven-day figure in its reports in recent weeks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Return
CBS News

Tax refunds: Here's where Americans get the biggest IRS refunds

Although 3 in 4 Americans will get a tax refund from the IRS this year, not all refunds are equal. Residents of certain states tend to receive bigger checks than others, according to a recent analysis of IRS data from financial site Lending Tree. The biggest tax refunds are found...
WYOMING STATE
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Does Everyone Need to File an Income Tax Return?

• If your income is less than your standard deduction, you generally don’t need to file a return (provided you don't have a type of income that requires you to file a return for other reasons, such as self-employment income). Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy