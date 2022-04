As repeated attacks fire themselves off the front of the peloton, the breakaway still have a 1'34" advantage. There is news of some abandons from the earlier crash. Jesús Herrada, Élie Gesbert, and Julian Alaphilippe have all abandoned the race. Alaphilippe, according to French Télévisions, is conscious and in an ambulance. We send our very best to everyone involved and hope they recover soon.

CYCLING ・ 12 HOURS AGO