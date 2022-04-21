ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds,...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Visibility as low as 1/4 mile will be possible, especially around the St. Louis River estuary. Use low beam headlights when driving through fog and use reduced speed. Visibility is expected to improve later this morning as southwest winds increase.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
County
Goshen County, WY
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY ABOVE 9000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 9000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Spring Storm Continues Today But Starting To Wind Down .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional snowfall will occur today, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to 60-65 mph this morning over parts of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach Strong Winds Continue Much of Today But Will Diminish by Late Afternoon .Very strong northwest winds will continue much of today, especially this morning into early afternoon. The strong winds will combine with areas of light snow to produce brief white-out conditions. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust or snow, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Falls, Milam by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Falls; Milam RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Central Texas. * TIMING...Late this morning until early this evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 80s this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Haakon, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Haakon; Mellette; Todd; Tripp Strong Winds Continue Much of Today But Will Diminish by Late Afternoon .Very strong northwest winds will continue much of today, especially this morning into early afternoon. The strong winds will combine with areas of light snow to produce brief white-out conditions. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Todd County, Mellette County, Tripp County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust or snow, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Harrison; Mills; Monona; Pottawattamie RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * Winds...Northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Panama. * WHEN...From Monday evening to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, moderate flooding of agricultural lands occurs between Shady Point and Arkoma. Williams Road east of Panama and some local farm roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 32.8 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to all snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Grand Forks; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...East Central and Southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow may mix with the rain at times today allowing brief visibility reductions when combined with the wind.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Spring Storm Continues Today But Starting To Wind Down .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional snowfall will occur today, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to 60-65 mph this morning over parts of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY

