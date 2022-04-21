ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down as Powell plops 50 bps rate hike on table

By David French
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Fed’s Powell says 50 bps rate hike ‘on the table’

* United Airlines, American Airlines jump on earnings outlook

* Tesla rises after first-quarter results top estimates

* Markets give up early-day gains to end lower

* Indexes down: Dow 1.05%, S&P 1.48%, Nasdaq 2.07% (Adds closing prices, Alcoa)

April 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s ended lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 2%, as investors reacted to Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell offering further signposting of aggressive interest rate hikes this year.

A half-point interest rate increase will be “on the table” when the U.S. central bank meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what is expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Powell said.

With inflation running roughly three times the Fed’s 2% target, “it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly,” Powell added in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

“The market is pricing in, at least, 50 basis points in May and June,” said George Catrambone, head of trading at DWS Group.

“Powell, and many other Fed speakers, have been saying they want to get to control as quickly as possible, and that is saying to the market that they are going to go aggressively.”

Earlier on Thursday, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said she supports raising the U.S. central bank’s target for overnight borrowing costs to 2.5% by the end of this year, but whether or how much further it will need to rise will depend on what happens with inflation and labor markets.

The remarks by Fed officials hijacked initial momentum which the markets received from positive earnings. All three major indexes opened higher, boosted by strong results from heavyweight Tesla and airline operators.

However, gains were eroded through the morning session and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had already reversed course by the time Powell spoke.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 368.03 points, or 1.05%, to 34,792.76, the S&P 500 lost 65.79 points, or 1.48%, to 4,393.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 278.41 points, or 2.07%, to 13,174.65.

Bond yields also breached fresh multi-year peaks. Yields on the two-year U.S. Treasury, the most sensitive to interest changes, hit their highest in three years before coming off slightly.

High-growth stocks, including those of Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc, fell as investors fretted about how the higher rate environment would impact their future growth potential. Meta Platforms Inc declined 6.2%, taking its losses in the last two days to 13.5%.

Netflix Inc slumped 3.5%, taking its market capitalization below the $100 billion mark for the first time since January 2018. It was the second day of declines for the streaming giant after its quarterly earnings revealed a first drop in subscriber numbers in a decade, with further falls likely.

The forecast prompted William Ackman to liquidate a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix, with the billionaire investor writing the firm’s future was too uncertain to hold onto his position.

The 1.7% fall in the broader technology index was one of the worst among the sectors, with all 11 major industries ending lower. Energy was hit the hardest, despite crude prices gaining.

Alcoa Corp was another to slide after posting results. The aluminum producer tumbled 16.9%, its biggest fall since March 2020, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted its business.

There were some bright spots though. Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker, rose 3.2% after its results beat Wall Street expectations as higher prices helped it overcome supply-chain chaos and rising costs.

Airline stocks also maintained their recent momentum. United Airlines Holdings Inc and American Airlines Group Inc climbed 9.3% and 3.8%, respectively, after they predicted a return to profit in the current quarter due to booming travel demand.

The volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.27 billion shares, compared with the 11.65 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The S&P 500 posted 78 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 367 new lows. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Sruthi Shankar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

5-year Treasury yield hits 3% following Powell's comments on rate hikes

Powell said on an IMF panel moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen on Thursday that taming inflation is "absolutely essential." He also said that hiking interest rates by half a percentage point was "on the table" for the Fed's May policy meeting. The 5-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 3% on Friday,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
TheStreet

BofA: Outflow from Stock Funds 'Just Starting'

Stocks have struggled so far this year, with the S&P 500 losing 10%. Commentary from Bank of America strategists indicates more losses may be on the way. Global equity funds saw on outflow of $17.5 billion in the week ended April 20, the worst week of the year, according to the strategists, citing EPFR data.
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Amazon Com Inc#Alphabet Inc#Wall St#United Airlines Holdings#European#American Airlines#S P#Chair Jerome Powell#Dws Group
AOL Corp

Stocks fall, as Wall Street heads for another losing week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping again on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower in early trading and on pace to close out a third straight losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 389 points, or 1.1%, at 34,403, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.
STOCKS
Reuters

World stocks hit five-week low, yields soar on rate hike outlook

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - World stocks hit five-week lows, U.S. stock index futures indicated a lower Wall Street open and bond yields soared to multi-year highs on Friday as investors brace for rate hikes in the United States, Britain and the euro zone. The yuan struck a nine-month low,...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dow dips 368 points, Nasdaq 2% after Powell’s rate hike talk

U.S. stocks surrendered all earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled forthcoming rate hikes. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13174.651547 -278.41 -2.07%. Powell said Thursday that central bank officials could raise interest rates by 50-basis points in May and subsequent months as they seek to tame the hottest inflation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Asian stocks mixed as investors keep watch on inflation and war in Ukraine

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in choppy trading Thursday, as inflation worries and the war in Ukraine had investors partly optimistic while staying cautious. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, boosted by the overnight rally in Europe and in the Dow in the U.S. Investors were also watching South Korean trade numbers for April, which showed a trade deficit, although both imports and exports rose.
BUSINESS
CBS LA

Dow tumbles nearly 1,000 points as Fed readies sharp rate hike

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as the Federal Reserve signals it is ready to jack up interest rates to fight inflation. As the sell-off accelerated in the afternoon, the S&P 500 fell 122 points, or 2.8%, to close at 4,272. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 981 points, or 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.5%. Shares were losing ground even before the start of trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation."The combination of Jerome Powell's comments and some disappointing earnings news was too much for investors to...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Wall St Slumps as Weak Earnings, Rate Hike Clarity Spook Investors

(Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled more than 2.5% on Friday, ensuring the three main benchmarks ended in negative territory for the week, as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took its toll on investors. It was the third straight week of losses for both...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow skids nearly 900 points Friday as stock selloff accelerates

Powell spoke on Thursday, not Wednesday. This article has been corrected. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow down nearly 900 points as losses on Wall Street intensified ahead of the weekend. The Dow industrials skid 886 points, or 2.5%, to about 33,909, heading for its worst daily percent decline since Nov. 26, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Futures mixed after Fed's Powell knocked markets for a loop

U.S. stock futures were mixed Friday, one day following an afternoon market sell-off on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which wiped out strong morning gains. Rising bond yields, which continued Friday, hit the Nasdaq particularly hard Thursday, with the tech-heavy index dropping 2% in a second straight session of big losses. (CNBC)
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy