Mattel releases Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll for her 96th birthday

By Madeline Spear
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Mattel releases Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll for her majesty's 96th birthday 00:35

Her majesty is getting honored with a Barbie doll for her birthday.

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday Thursday, El Segundo-based Mattel has made one of its legendary dolls in her likeness.

The queen is seen in an ivory gown and blue ribbon that features her decorations and orders.

The tiara the doll is wearing is based on the real one the queen wore on the day she married Prince Phillip.

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning British leader and the only one to ever reach the Platinum Jubilee which is 70 years on the throne.

