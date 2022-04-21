First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $41.3 million.

The bank, based in Cincinnati, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $155.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.1 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

