Atlanta, GA

Yoga on the Square

By Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Magazine
 2 days ago

Inhale, exhale, and find your Zen in the heart of the city. Enjoy a yoga experience in our outdoor Plaza every Wednesday this summer. Class instructors will rotate between Dancing Dogs, Exhale, CorePower Yoga and...

www.atlantamagazine.com

#Yoga Mat#Corepower Yoga#Yoga Class#The Square#Dancing Dogs Exhale
