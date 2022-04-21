Yoga on the Square

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who knows me knows that if there’s one brand I love, it’s P.F. Candle Co. As someone who tests a lot of home fragrance products, I’ve come across many stellar brands, but none have been as consistently impressive to me as this one. My love for the brand started a couple of years back when I first discovered my holy grail room spray that, to this day, never fails to get me compliments. After that, I practically started collecting items from the brand; room sprays, candles, diffusers, I’ve got them all. So, needless to say, whenever news of a product launch comes down the pipeline, I’m filled with the same joy as a kid on Christmas Eve. And the latest offering is one you’re not going to want to miss out on — allow me to introduce the Soft Focus Collection.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO