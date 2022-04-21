Bar Harbor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) _ Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The bank, based in Bar Harbor, Maine, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.09, a decrease of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

