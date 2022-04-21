Colony Bankcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) _ Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.3 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Colony Bankcorp shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.79, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

