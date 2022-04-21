BancFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $35.9 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

BancFirst shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.18, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANF