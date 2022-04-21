ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Board of Education approves salary increases, collective bargaining agreement

By Matthew Sanders
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Board of Education voted Thursday to increase pay for all district employees and approved a collective bargaining agreement that ups base pay for teachers.

The board voted 6-0 to approve the items during a morning work session. Board member Helen Wade was absent.

The collective bargaining agreement reached with the Columbia Missouri National Education Association will increase teachers' base salary by $1,200, making the new base $40,250. The board also OK'd salary increases for all employees, with some employee groups getting raises of more than 11%. Classroom aides and custodians will get the biggest percentage increases.

The increases will cost nearly $8.2 million when benefits are factored in and will be worked into the district budget for the next fiscal year, Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said. The budget must be passed by June 30 and the new fiscal year begins July 1.

The board also authorized the district to issue contracts to employees and approved work calendars for next school year.

