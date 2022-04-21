Hilltop Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22.3 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $336 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $316.4 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.1 million.

