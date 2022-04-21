Glacier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) _ Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $67.8 million.

The bank, based in Kalispell, Montana, said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $224.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $219.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217.8 million.

