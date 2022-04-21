Republican candidates meet with voters in Hadley

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two republican candidates running for spots in this upcoming election stopped by Hadley Thursday to meet with voters.

Geoff Diehl is running for Governor and Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette is running for Massachusetts Second Congressional District. The two stopped by the Young Men’s Club of Hadley, off of Route 9. It’s part of a campaign tour to meet with voters and talk about the issues.

22News spoke with both of the candidates one on one, asking them about issues pertaining to western Massachusetts like the east-west rail and the potential closing of the Leeds VA Medical Center.

Diehl told 22News, “The cost of fuel right now is getting people nervous, so you create that alternative with east-west rail and you really unlock sections of our state that are going to make this a big boom for the next decade or couple decades to come.”

Sossa-Paquette said, “He’s talking about the veteran’s hospital out in Northampton that they’ve got slated to close. Well this has been going on for years. Where has Congressman Jim McGovern been?”

The Republican Primary in Massachusetts is September 6th this year.

