Memphis, TN

Man steals gun from clerk at grocery store, runs off with two packs of cigarettes, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Memphis Police are looking for this man after a clerk at the Pendleton Grocery store was thrown down and had his gun stolen. The man took two packs of cigarettes from the store before running off, according to police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A clerk at a Memphis grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said a man walked into the Pendleton Grocery store around 6 p.m. on April 20 and grabbed a gun from the store’s clerk, forcing him to the ground in the process.

He then ordered the clerk, at gunpoint, to leave the store, telling the clerk to go behind a car outside the store and not move or else he would shoot him, police said.

The robber then took two packs of cigarettes from the store and ran off, according to police.

The man is still on the run and Memphis Police are hoping someone can help authorities bring him in.

If you know who this man is, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Memphis, TN
