Mississippi State

State Superintendent Carey Wright to retire June 30

By Julia James
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education, answers questions about staffing during a legislative working group hearing centering on agencies personnel and their cost effectiveness, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at the Capitol in Jackson. Credit: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Mississippi Superintendent of Education Carey Wright announced her retirement, effective June 30, at the State Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

Wright, who first took on the role in 2013, has been the longest-serving superintendent of education since the state board was created in 1982.

“This board is accepting her retirement with much regret and much gratitude for the work that she has done,” said Board Chair Rosemary Aultman when making the announcement at the meeting.

During her tenure, graduation rates have risen nearly 13%, the Early Learning Collaborative program was established to increase Pre-K access, the Mississippi Connects initiative provided a device to every student, and the Mississippi Teacher Residency gave scholarships to aspiring teachers.

“Leading education in Mississippi has been the honor and privilege of my life. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity I have been given to work with dedicated educators and leaders across Mississippi, the entire Mississippi Department of Education team and committed State Board members and legislative leaders. Together we have worked to make a difference in the lives of children,” Wright said in a statement. “Most especially, I am incredibly proud of Mississippi students. There is no limit to what they can accomplish.”

Aultman said there will be discussion on Wright’s transition and the search for the new superintendent in the coming weeks.

Marshall Ramsey: Mourning in Mississippi

