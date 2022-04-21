ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $288 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, FirstEnergy expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 56 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FE

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Fastenal: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. On Tuesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.31 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Schlumberger SLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schlumberger beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $739.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.78% slipped 2.78% to $161.79 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -2.55%. falling 2.55% to 12,839.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.82%. falling 2.82% to 33,811.40. This was the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Newmont: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newmont NEM reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newmont missed estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstenergy#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
Benzinga

O-I Glass's Earnings: A Preview

O-I Glass OI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that O-I Glass will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. O-I Glass bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sun Communities

Sun Communities SUI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sun Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Sun Communities bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Verizon Stock Slip After Trimming 2022 Sales, Profit Guidance Following Muted Q1 Earnings

Verizon Communications (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report posted modestly stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday but trimmed its full-year forecast for wireless revenues and profit growth. That forecast was partly offset by a smaller-than-expected loss of 36,000 monthly phone subscribers, wireless carriers' most-valuable customers, thanks in part to bundled...
STOCKS
Reuters

Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge 63%

April 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings jumped 63% as a strong performance from its real estate and credit businesses offset a weak showing from its hedge funds unit. The world's largest manager of alternative assets saw distributable earnings, which represent the cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2022

• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion. • Kimberly-Clark KMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion. • HCA Healthcare HCA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Paint maker PPG raises prices again on higher energy prices, costs

Shares of PPG Industries Inc. PPG, -0.23% rose 2% in the extended session Thursday after the paint and coatings maker reported first-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations and said it will increase prices again to fend off rising prices for raw materials and other costs increases. PPG said it earned $18 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with earnings of $378 million, or $1.58 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, PPG earned $1.37 a share. Sales rose 11% to $4.3 billion, PPG said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected PPG to report adjusted EPS of $1.11 on sales of $4.2 billion. Raw-material costs are up 25% year-on-year, with energy and transportation costs "also elevated," the company said. Demand is expected to remain "solid," and supply disruptions are expected to persist, PPG said. "Given higher global energy prices, we are implementing further selling-price increases in all businesses, and our commercial processes are enabling closer to real-time pricing relative to inflation," the company said. PPG had increased its prices in January. "We are also developing further cost mitigation actions in the event of broader economic slowdowns. The continuing crisis in Europe and pandemic-related restrictions in China have increased the level of near-term economic uncertainty," the company said. PPG guided for second-quarter adjusted EPS between $1.60 and $1.90. Sales volumes are seen down by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage, it said. Shares of PPG ended the regular trading day up 1.1%.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Schindler Profit Lower but Beats Estimate

(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter net profit but beat the consensus forecast despite supply chain woes, cost inflation, coronavirus lockdowns and market contraction in China. The company's net profit of 144 million Swiss francs ($151.07 million) was below the year-earlier...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Schlumberger stock rallies after profit and revenue beat expectations, dividend boosted by 40%

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, +2.46% rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil services company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and announced a 40% increase in its dividend. Net income rose to $510 million, or 36 cents a share, from $299 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 33 cents. Revenue grew 14.1% to $5.96 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.91 billion, as the company's Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance and Well Construction business exceeded expectations while Production Systems came up shy. Separately, the new quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents a share, up from 12.5 cents, will be payable July 14 to shareholders of record on June 1. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $40.65, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.72%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
CNBC

Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy