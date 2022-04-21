FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $288 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, FirstEnergy expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 56 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FE