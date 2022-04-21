Collins Elementary School principal selected to lead new school in northeast El Paso

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials said on April 22 that a Texas National Guardsman assigned to the border went missing while working along the river.The soldier was working on a mission related to Operation Lone Star when they went missing in Eagle Pass. So far, the soldier has not been found, but the Texas Military Department, Texas DPS, and Border Patrol said they were working diligently to find them.The Texas National Guard acknowledged reports of a fatality at the border, but characterized those reports as inaccurate.In a statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, "The Texas Governor's office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier. Updates will be provided as additional details become available."Later in the evening, a Texas National Guard spokesperson said that "the strength of the river's current has forced the Search and Rescue Teams to cease dive operations. We are hopeful that they will resume tomorrow. We will continue the search for our Soldier until we have exhausted all possible resources. We are in the process of notifying the next of kin regarding the missing Soldier."

