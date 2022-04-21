ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Collins Elementary School principal selected to lead new school in northeast El Paso

By Fallon Fischer
KFOX 14
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Leticia Ewing has been selected to be the first principal of the new Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 School in northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Independent School District. The school is being built as the result of the consolidation of Terrace...

