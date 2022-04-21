ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSFS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $204.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $199.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSFS

