WSFS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $204.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $199.1 million.

