Earth Day events take many forms around Glens Falls

Major Storm - Heavy Wet Damaging Snowfall - Major Power Outage Event. The storm came only four days after the first 80+ day of the season, which occurred on Thursday April 14. And even though the storm was well forecast, that didn't make it any easier to take as widespread heavy wet damaging snow fell in a zone that included the Catskills, Schoharie County, the Mohawk valley north through the Adirondacks and in pockets throughout the Capital Region. The snow was about as heavy and wet as it could possibly be with the shear weight of it snapping branches and trees bringing them down on power lines across a large part of the area. According to PowerOutage.us, approximately 96,000 tracked utility customers locally had lost power as of 10am Tuesday April 19 with that number only down to approximately 85,000 by 5pm and 64,000 by 10pm. Significant power outages in fact lasted through Wednesday April 20.

