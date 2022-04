CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for the public’s help in regards to an assault case that occurred on Sunday. Iowa City Police responded to an alley in the 10 block of South Dubuque Street for a report of an armed subject on April 17th, 2022 at 1:42 am. Witnesses reported seeing two men with firearms flee the area prior to officers arriving.

