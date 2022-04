How you are perceived and understood matters. It affects your ability to form friendships and relationships, to get a job, to get the help you need and to live the life you want to lead.Most people are aware that this matters and, for example, sometimes make a conscious effort to “make a good first impression”. But if you’re autistic, like me, you have to consider the effect disclosing this will have on their perceptions of you every single day.As an autistic child, I never got used to being called a “retard” at school. As a teenager, I had to sit...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO