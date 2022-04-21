ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, NY

Fundraiser set up to continue search for missing Delmar teacher

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

LEE, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help continue the search for missing Shaker High teacher Meghan Marohn. Marohn, 42, of Delmar has been missing since March 27.

Marohn’s brother, Peter Naple, set up the fundraiser on Thursday. He said the funds will be used to continue search efforts, including hiring a private investigator.

Law enforcement continues search for Meghan Marohn

Marohn’s car, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found on Church Street at Longcope Park in Lee, Massachusetts on March 27. She was reportedly going hiking in the area. Between law enforcement search efforts and a civilian search and rescue team, no evidence has been found leading to her whereabouts.

“Meghan is a devoted and passionate high school English teacher, poet, artist, and concerned environmentalist who displays deep passion in all her endeavors. She is charismatic, witty, and a genuinely loving and beautiful person whom I miss dearly and need to know what happened to her,” said Naple on the GoFundMe page.

Albany County Sheriff’s Office helping with search to find missing teacher

Marohn’s family is also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading directly to her safe return. They are also operating a 24 Hour Tip Hotline at (413) 327-6255.

Over $1,000 has been raised within 5 hours of the fundraiser being posted. If you would like to donate, you can visit the Find Meghan Marohn GoFundMe page .

