Boston, MA

The funniest Celtics graphics from NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one has more fun on Celtics gamedays than the NBC Sports Boston graphics department. For as long as the...

www.nbcsports.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons & Mary J. Blige Attend NBA Playoff Game In Style, Twitter Reacts

The first-round third playoff game between the Boston Celtics and New York Nets was nothing less than exciting. Boston won by six, making the record 3-0, and while thousands were focused on the actual playing, social media paid more attention to those sitting courtside. Ben Simmons and Mary J. Blige...

NBC Sports

NBA Twitter had a field day with Ben Simmons' wild Game 3 outfit

We haven't seen Ben Simmons on an NBA court in 10 months. But the Brooklyn Nets star was the opposite of invisible Saturday night at the Barclays Center. Simmons, who reportedly plans to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round series with the Boston Celtics, apparently wanted to make the most of his last night in street clothes during Saturday's Game 3.

The Spun

Boston Celtics Could Get Huge Boost In Game 3 vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics already have a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets, and that’s without Robert Williams. The talented big man has been out since late March due to a torn meniscus. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Williams’ status for...

Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum sparks Celtics to 3-0 series lead over Nets

Meanwhile, the Celtics kept Brooklyn's stars in check, holding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to only 16 points each. Bruce Brown led the way for the Nets with a team-high 26 points in the loss. After the opening quarter, Boston led 30-25. In the second quarter, the Nets outscored the...




NBC Sports

What should Nets do to unlock Durant vs. Celtics? Draymond weighs in

The Boston Celtics have done an incredible job containing Kevin Durant ... so far. The Nets star has struggled mightily (by his standards) through two games of Brooklyn's first-round NBA playoff series against Boston. He's shooting just 31.7% (13 for 41) with 12 turnovers in those two games and went a career-worst 0-for-10 from the floor in the second half of the Nets' Game 2 loss at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Fightful

fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
NBC Sports

Robert Williams reflects on return to Celtics in Game 3

Robert Williams made his much-anticipated return to the Boston Celtics in Saturday night's Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The big man had been sidelined since March 27 due to a meniscus tear in his left knee. After undergoing surgery and progressing through rehab, Williams is optimistic about his health going forward.

NBC Sports

Steve Nash had an odd take on Robert Williams' impact for Celtics

Ask anyone who's followed the Celtics this season, and they'll tell you Robert Williams is a game-changer for Boston. But Steve Nash doesn't quite see it that way. The Nets head coach was asked how Williams -- who appears on track to return to the Celtics' lineup Saturday night for Game 3 in Brooklyn -- may change the complexion of this first-round NBA playoff series.


