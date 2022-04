On April 25, 2005, Rafael Nadal wins in Barcelona and breaks the Top 10 for the first time. After seventeen years, Carlos Alcaraz curiously does the same thing. If you believe in destiny, well, you have bread for your teeth. The only substantial difference: for Carlos it is not the final that against Stefanos Tsitsipas, number one in the seeding and outgoing finalist.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO