IDOT announces bridge lane closures, urges Madison County commuters to find other routes

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday upcoming lane closures for westbound Interstate 270 over the Mississippi River in Madison County.

Beginning April 25, the right lane of I-270 will be closed and traffic reduced to one lane in the westbound direction between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, weather permitting said a press release from IDOT .

According to the release, lane closures are expected to continue approximately three weeks. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.

The lane closures are necessary to allow day crews to complete essential repairs to the structure, IDOT says.

IDOT advises drivers to expect delays or find alternate routes for their commute. It also cautions drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.