Presidential Election

Trump Campaign Ordered to Pay $1.3m to Omarosa Manigault

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 2 days ago

A federal judge has ordered former President Donald J. Trump's presidential campaign to pay nearly $1.3 million in legal fees to Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Manigault Newman is a former star of the "Apprentice," White House aide and author of a tell-all book about the Trump White House.

The Trump campaign filed a complaint against Newman with the American Arbitration Association in 2018. They alleged that her tell-all-book — "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" — violated her nondisclosure agreement.

But a judge ruled otherwise.

Tuesday's judgment orders the Trump campaign to pay Manigault Newman a total of $1,293,568.75 toward attorney's fees and $17,304.73 for additional expenses, amounting to a total of $1,310,873.48.

Manigault Newman originally asked to be awarded more than $3.4 million.

Last year, arbitrator T. Andrew Brown ruled that the nondisclosure agreement Trump and his campaign required Manigault Newman to sign was too exhaustive to be legally enforceable.

"The information that is supposed to be protected under the Agreement is not spelled out, but is rather left to the subjective determination of one person," Brown wrote at the time. "Consequently, there would be no way for Respondent to know if she was in breach of the Agreement."

Manigault Newman's attorney, John M. Phillips, released a statement celebrating the ruling.

"It's the largest known attorney fee award against a Political Campaign or President we can find and hopefully will send a message that weaponized litigation will not be tolerated and empower other lawyers to stand up and fight for the whistleblower and vocal critic against the oppressive machine," he said, per Politico.

"However, the $1.3 Million pales in comparison to the $3 to $4 million the Trump Campaign paid its own lawyers in order to suppress speech," Phillips said. "That's a lot of donations which went to lawyers in the name of politics. It's truly shameful. We look forward to receiving a check and will donate a portion of the proceeds to groups who stand up to the suppression of speech."

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

