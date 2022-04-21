ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley's match against Southampton is stopped for players to break Ramadan fast... with Mohamed Elyounoussi and Yan Valery allowed to re-fuel after sunset at Turf Moor

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Burnley's match against Southampton was stopped in the first half to allow visiting players observing Ramadan to break their fast.

Ramadan sees Muslims around the world partaking in a period of fasting where they do not eat or drink during the daylight hours from dawn until sunset, which occurred at 8:26pm on Thursday evening. It lasts from April 1 to May 1.

English football has become more open to accommodate requests for those observing the fast in recent seasons and this year referees will again allow a pause in evening matches - if requested - for players to break their fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVe0Y_0fGKC25P00
Burnley's match against Southampton was stopped in the first half to allow visiting players observing Ramadan to break their fast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4aTi_0fGKC25P00
Saints stars Mohamed Elyounoussi (left) and Yan Valery were able to take on nutrition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wIuy_0fGKC25P00
Ramadan sees Muslims like Valery and Elyounoussi around the world partaking in a period of fasting where they do not eat or drink during the daylight hours

And so it occurred in the 41st minute of the Clarets' crucial 2-0 victory against Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, allowing Saints stars Mohamed Elyounoussi and Yan Valery to take on nutrition.

There was also a pre-match announcement to inform all those attending that there would be a break in play.

It comes nearly a year after Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate were allowed to have Iftar, the evening meal breaking the fast, when Leicester City played Crystal Palace last season.

Earlier this month, Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was able to break his fast following a pause during his side's defeat at Burnley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uylaF_0fGKC25P00
Burnley however emerged victorious in the Premier League fixture with a crucial 2-0 win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IJHj_0fGKC25P00
It comes nearly a year after Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate were allowed to have Iftar

A Bundesliga game was also stopped for the first time in history last week to allow Mainz star Moussa Niakhate to break his fast.

As soon as the sun went down during Mainz's game against Augsburg on April 6, referee Matthias Jollenbeck stopped the game so he could re-fuel.

And Palace's head of sports medicine Dr Zaf Iqbal has praised the improved awareness and actions taken by Premier League clubs and referees' to assist players who are observing the period of fasting this year.

'There certainly has been a lot more awareness,' Dr Iqbal, who has worked in the Premier League since 2007, told PA.

'It's been excellent to see that managers, coaches and staff are more understanding of others' beliefs and are accommodating. It can only lead to better understanding, appreciation and harmony within a team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vdGH_0fGKC25P00
Earlier this month, Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was able to break his fast following a pause during his side's defeat at Burnley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaGWQ_0fGKC25P00
A Bundesliga game was paused last week to allow Moussa Niakhate to hydrate himself

'I don't think any Muslim player would expect the UK to change schedules or fixtures to accommodate as they do in some Muslim countries.

'I think Muslim players are just grateful that they can fast without hiding it and their needs are being accommodated.'

Ramadan is set to finish on May 2 or May 3 depending on the moon with a celebration called Eid.

