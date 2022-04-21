ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Three BCPS students named grand prize winners in Lyric Education’s 5th Annual Dream Big Contest

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rt7Mx_0fGKC0Jx00

TOWSON, MD— Half of the six grand prize winners (“Visionaries”) in Lyric Education’s Annual Dream Big Contest are Baltimore County Public Schools’ students. The Lyric Baltimore contest challenged Baltimore-area students in Grades 5 -12 to create poems, essays, or videos about their dreams for their lives, communities, or schools.

The BCPS students named Visionaries are:

  • Xin Yue Lu, Grade 10, Dulaney High School
  • Chiemela Nwokoro, Grade 10, Eastern Technical High School
  • Graham TerBeek, Grade 6, Dumbarton Middle School

The awards were announced on April 18 during a public awards ceremony at the Lyric Baltimore. The Visionaries received prize packages estimated at $750 in value and shared their winning entries from the stage. Six runners-up (“Dreamers”), including Carmyn Harvin, Grade 11, Kenwood High School, were also honored at the event. An abridged version of the awards ceremony will air on WBAL-TV’s “TV Hill with Jason Newton” program on Sunday, April 24, at 11:30 a.m.

In a news release about Dream Big, Denise Kumani Gantt, the Lyric Baltimore’s director of education, said, “These students have put in the work to imagine impressive, creative solutions to real-life inequities they and others face in their lives. We are always moved by the vision of young people in our community.”

The contest is sponsored by BGE, Bank of America, Comcast, Greenberg Gibbons, and Whiting-Turner. WBAL-TV is a media partner for the contest.

The post Three BCPS students named grand prize winners in Lyric Education’s 5th Annual Dream Big Contest appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

Related
NottinghamMD.com

13 BCPS students earn medals in Scholastic Art & Writing Program

TOWSON, MD—Thirteen Baltimore County Public Schools students have earned National Medals in the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers’ prestigious Scholastic Art & Writing Program, the nation’s longest running arts recognition program for students in Grades 7 – 12. The 2022 program began with 260,000 entries from U.S. territories, Canada, and every state in the nation. Of those, 40,000 earned … Continue reading "13 BCPS students earn medals in Scholastic Art & Writing Program" The post 13 BCPS students earn medals in Scholastic Art & Writing Program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools’ music education program earns national recognition for 17th consecutive year

TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County Public Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. This is the 17th consecutive year that BCPS has earned this recognition. Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school systems that demonstrate outstanding … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools’ music education program earns national recognition for 17th consecutive year" The post Baltimore County Public Schools’ music education program earns national recognition for 17th consecutive year appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind to host 1st annual See Beyond Festival

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind will be hosting the 1st annual ‘See Beyond Festival’ on the MSB campus on April 30th. The event is designed to show the community how individuals that are blind and have low vision accomplish tasks and are a part of our society. The goal is to show the public that low vision and … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind to host 1st annual See Beyond Festival" The post Maryland School for the Blind to host 1st annual See Beyond Festival appeared first on Nottingham MD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
City
Towson, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
NottinghamMD.com

Seven Oaks Senior Center to hold Shred Day event this month

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Seven Oaks Senior Center will be holding a Shred Day event later this month. The event will take place 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Up to four standard sized boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15″D) will be permitted per attendee. Paper clips, staples, folders, credit cards, and CDs are acceptable.  Binders, large clasps, plastics, … Continue reading "Seven Oaks Senior Center to hold Shred Day event this month" The post Seven Oaks Senior Center to hold Shred Day event this month appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy