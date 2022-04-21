ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Minute: Valley Side Medical Clinic's breakthrough treatment for men

scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
The Independent

Martin Roberts watched as doctors removed 1.5 litres of fluid from his heart before emergency surgery

Martin Roberts has described the terrifying moment he saw doctors plunge an eight-inch syringe into his chest before undergoing emergency heart surgery.On Thursday (21 April), the Homes Under the Hammer presenter shared a video to social media explaining that he was in hospital after experiencing chest pains he had initially believed to be due to asthma or long Covid.Instead, doctors found that his heart was surrounded by “a massive amount of fluid”, which was preventing it from working. He had emergency surgery that night and was later told that he’d had “hours to live” when he was operated on.Speaking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD in New Clinical Trial

Fact checked on April 21 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. The psychedelic drug MDMA, sometimes called "ecstasy" or "molly," may help people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when paired with talk therapy, according to new results from a phase 3 clinical trial.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Elderly cardiac patients with previous stroke need to be more cautious about stroke recurrence

Researchers at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Japan found that patients aged ≥75 years with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and previous stroke/transient ischemic attack (TIA) more commonly had subsequent ischemic and hemorrhagic events than those without previous stroke/TIA in the prospective, multicenter, observational All Nippon AF In the Elderly (ANAFIE) Registry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Surgeon, anesthesiologist satisfaction found to be unreliable indicators of patient satisfaction during ocular surgery

New research findings suggest that providers are poor predictors of patient satisfaction with anesthesia and perioperative comfort. Published in Clinical Ophthalmology, researchers from Boston Medical Center discovered that only a low-level association was demonstrated between a patient and provider's satisfaction with anesthesia, even when individual measures of patient satisfaction such as pain and anxiety were isolated.
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition

New research shows that a treatment for retinal vein occlusion yields long-lasting vision gains, with visual acuity remaining significantly above baseline at five years. However, many patients require ongoing treatment. Retinal vein occlusion is one of the most common blinding conditions in the United States; without treatment, central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), the most severe type of retinal vein occlusion often leads to significant and permanent vision loss. A report on five-year outcomes of the Study of Comparative Treatments for Retinal Vein Occlusion 2 (SCORE2), was published April 21 in American Journal of Ophthalmology. SCORE2 was funded in part by the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: Black kidney transplant patients exhibit faster clearance rates of key immunosuppressive medicine tacrolimus

Kidney transplant survival is shorter, on average, in Black recipients compared to white recipients receiving similar treatment. Although Black people make up only 13% of the population, they represent 35% of patients with kidney failure in the United States, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Study reveals clues to cancer causes and potential for personalised treatment

Analysis of thousands of tumours has unveiled a treasure trove of clues about the causes of cancer, representing a significant step towards the personalisation of treatment, a study suggests.Researchers say that for the first time it is possible to detect patterns – called mutational signatures – in the DNA of cancers.These provide clues including about whether a patient has had past exposure to environmental causes of cancer such as smoking or UV light, for example.This is important as these signatures allow doctors to look at each patient’s tumour and match it to specific treatments and medications.The reason it is important...
CANCER
Nature.com

Impact of CDC warning on co-prescribing of opioids and benzodiazepines in older allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients

The use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines in older adults (65"‰y+) who received an allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) is not known. In March 2016, the CDC released its strongest guidelines against prescription of opioids and co-prescription of opioids"‰+"‰benzodiazepines. We evaluated the use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines in older (65"‰y"‰+"‰, n"‰="‰114) vs. younger (40"“64"‰y, n"‰="‰240) allogeneic-HCT recipients before and after the CDC guidelines. The proportion of patients with >10-days of use of opioids and/or benzodiazepines peri-HCT (day-14 to +28) was compared. Opioids: the older (65"‰+"‰y) group had similar odds of receiving opioids as the younger group (40"“64"‰y) [O.R. 0.7 (95%CI:0.4-1.2)]. Those transplanted after the CDC guideline had 0.4 (95%CI:0.2"“0.7) times the odds of receiving opioids. Benzodiazepines: The older (65"‰+"‰y) group was 0.6 times (95%CI:0.3"“0.9) as likely to receive benzodiazepines. There was no significant change in benzodiazepines use after the CDC guideline. Opioids"‰+"‰Benzodiazepines: The older group (65"‰+"‰y) was 0.5 (95%CI:0.3"“0.9) times as likely to receive both opioids+benzodiazepines. There was no significant change in opioids+benzodiazepines use after the CDC guideline. Though we observed a significant decrease in use of opioids after the CDC guideline, the use of benzodiazepines and combined opioids+benzodiazepines remained constant. Older recipients (65"‰+"‰y) received less opioids, benzodiazepines, and combined opioids+benzodiazepines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

