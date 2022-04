Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Newport, is chairwoman of the Senate Environment and Agriculture Committee. April 20 marked 12 years since the BP Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill. The disaster released over 200 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, making it the largest marine oil spill in history. Its legacy includes more than $500 million in losses to the recreation industry, $1 billion of losses to the seafood industry, and a 4% to 8% decrease in...

NEWPORT, RI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO