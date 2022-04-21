ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Antarctic sea-ice expansion in a warming climate

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntarctic sea-ice has expanded over the period of continuous satellite monitoring, which seemingly contradicts ongoing global warming resulting from increasing concentrations of greenhouse gasses. In a study, published in Nature Climate Change, an international team of scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and...

www.hawaii.edu

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

It's not just climate change driving natural disaster losses

Climate change is contributing to rising losses from natural disasters, including increased damage to physical assets and disruption to business operations. But an underreported driver of losses is the growing number and value of exposed properties, such as those in floodplains. Organizations should set a baseline of risk to understand...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Scientists Predict that Humanity Could Harness Earth's Energy by 2371

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the course of thousands of years, humans have harnessed increasingly bigger energy yields, starting with ancient campfires and domesticated animals and progressing to modern sources, such as fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables such as wind, hydro, and solar.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Ice#Science And Technology#Climate#Nature Climate Change#The University Of Hawai I#Noaa
Phys.org

Could AI help imperiled marine species survive climate change?

Earth's oceans are warming and becoming more acidic as the climate changes. For much of the flora and fauna of the sea, that could mean extinction, unless species can adapt to new conditions and food sources—or migrate to more hospitable waters. But imperiled species might be able to get...
SCIENCE
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
InsideHook

Massive Antarctic Ice Shelf Collapses, Alarming Scientists

Rarely a week goes by without there being some awful thing happening in nature that reflects the effects of climate change. Sometimes it’s salmon migration running afoul of the weather; at others, it’s allergies getting more intense. This week’s indicator is a big one — and that’s meant in the literal sense of word. Big as in “the size of New York City” big. Not just “the size of Manhattan,” which would be alarming enough on its own. The whole city. All five boroughs.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Google releases stark time-lapse pictures showing impact of climate crisis

New time-lapse images released by Google to mark Earth Day have revealed the devastating impact of the climate crisis around the world. Satellite pictures for the 2022 Earth Day Google doodle reveal melting glaciers, deforestation and coral bleaching in the past few decades. Stark shots of Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, between December 1986 and 2020 show glacial retreat at the summit. The melting of glaciers in Seremersooq, Greenland, can also be seen pictured in the two decades up until 2020. Glacier retreat is the biggest cause of sea-level rise in recent decades and is the “most dramatic evidence” of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Climate scientists and activists recommended reading lists

The climate crisis is, in essence, a colossal, knotty problem that will take all of humanity’s innovation and ingenuity to untangle. And where better to start fomenting on the dazzling numbers of ideas and plans that will be needed than with an inspiring pile of books.To mark Earth Day this Friday, scientists, global policy leaders and climate activists have shared with The Independent their go-to books in honor of Earth Day - and why they matter so much.Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University Centre for Sustainability StudiesReading Emma Loewe’s Return To Nature is an antidote to...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Thinning Antarctic Ice Shelf Finally Crumbles After Heatwave

(Reuters) - An East Antarctica ice shelf disintegrated this month following a period of extreme heat in the region, according to scientists. Satellite images show the 1,200 square-kilometre Conger Ice Shelf collapsed completely on or around March 15. "Possible it hit its tipping point following the #Antarctic #AtmosphericRiver and heat...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Arctic sea ice getting younger and thinner

Arctic sea ice continued to get younger and thinner this century as the region has warmed more than twice the rate as the rest of the planet. When the ice is younger and thinner, it is more likely to completely melt out during the summer, leaving larger areas of darker, open water, which absorb more of the sun's energy, further enhancing the warming.
SCIENCE
NPR

This Earth Day, one book presents global warming and climate justice as inseparable

On this Earth Day, it's still an open question to what degree our planet will remain habitable in the coming years. To increase chances that it will, it's critical to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy internationally, and on the individual level for each of us to reduce carbon emissions stemming from individual habits. These are among the main takeaway messages from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on April 4.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Potential negative effects of ocean afforestation on offshore ecosystems

Our scientific understanding of climate change makes clear the necessity for both emission reduction and carbon dioxide removal (CDR). The ocean with its large surface area, great depths and long coastlines is central to developing CDR approaches commensurate with the scale needed to limit warming to below 2"‰Â°C. Many proposed marine CDR approaches rely on spatial upscaling along with enhancement and/or acceleration of the rates of naturally occurring processes. One such approach is 'ocean afforestation', which involves offshore transport and concurrent growth of nearshore macroalgae (seaweed), followed by their export into the deep ocean. The purposeful occupation for months of open ocean waters by macroalgae, which do not naturally occur there, will probably affect offshore ecosystems through a range of biological threats, including altered ocean chemistry and changed microbial physiology and ecology. Here, we present model simulations of ocean afforestation and link these to lessons from other examples of offshore dispersal, including rafting plastic debris, and discuss the ramifications for offshore ecosystems. We explore what additional metrics are required to assess the ecological implications of this proposed CDR. In our opinion, these ecological metrics must have equal weight to CDR capacity in the development of initial trials, pilot studies and potential licensing.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy