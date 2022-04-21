AG's office issues subpoenas against Ionia business

The Michigan attorney general’s office has issued subpoenas to an online shop based in Ionia that faces allegations of unlawful business practices.

Judge Suzanne Kreeger of the Ionia County Circuit Court recently authorized the attorney general’s office to issue the subpoenas based upon an Ex Parte Petition.

The petition alleges Heather Helsel and her business, One Stop Diva Shop, knew it could not provide certain products within a reasonable time, failed to promptly repay customers, and committed other violations of the state’s Consumer Protection Act.

READ MORE: AG's office investigating Ionia business after customers say they never received items, refunds

One Stop Diva Shop opened last fall. It sells clothing, home goods and other consumer products, but its website has been taken down due to the ongoing issues.

In the petition, the attorney general’s office requested subpoenas for records related to One Stop Diva Shop’s transactions, its purchasers and the extent to which any customers have been refunded.

The subpoenas also seek testimony from Helsel and any other employees.

According to the petition, the attorney general's office took this step after Helsel failed to work with investigators. It says One Stop Diva Shop acknowledged that "some customers were owed refunds and did not receive product" and was willing to work with the department but "has since gone silent."

FOX 17 has reached out to Helsel for comment but has not heard back.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube