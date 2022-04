Style influencer Melissa Meyers has a bicoastal lifestyle at the moment. While she’s primarily based in Los Angeles, she’s been going back and forth to New York City, where her daughter currently lives. As a result, she relies on versatile and chic wardrobe staples that work on both coasts. One essential for her is an easy dress that she can just throw on and go. On that note, Meyers shared with us the simple yet forward dress silhouettes that she plans on wearing for her bicoastal life this spring and summer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO