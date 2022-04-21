ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Plug Power Stock?

By Adam Eckert
Plug Power Inc PLUG shares closed Thursday down nearly 15%. The stock fell alongside several names in the broader industrials sector amid overall market weakness following U.S. Fed chair Jay Powell's hawkish rate hike commentary. The...

TheStreet

BofA: Outflow from Stock Funds 'Just Starting'

Stocks have struggled so far this year, with the S&P 500 losing 10%. Commentary from Bank of America strategists indicates more losses may be on the way. Global equity funds saw on outflow of $17.5 billion in the week ended April 20, the worst week of the year, according to the strategists, citing EPFR data.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
CBS LA

Dow tumbles nearly 1,000 points as Fed readies sharp rate hike

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as the Federal Reserve signals it is ready to jack up interest rates to fight inflation. As the sell-off accelerated in the afternoon, the S&P 500 fell 122 points, or 2.8%, to close at 4,272. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 981 points, or 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.5%. Shares were losing ground even before the start of trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation."The combination of Jerome Powell's comments and some disappointing earnings news was too much for investors to...
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor David Rubenstein warns the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on US growth, and predicts crypto will thrive in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

David Rubenstein warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hamper the US economy's pandemic recovery. The Carlyle cofounder raised the prospect of more stimulus as higher interest rates sap growth. Rubenstein hasn't bought any crypto, but he's invested in companies servicing the industry.
MarketWatch

Dow skids nearly 900 points Friday as stock selloff accelerates

Powell spoke on Thursday, not Wednesday. This article has been corrected. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow down nearly 900 points as losses on Wall Street intensified ahead of the weekend. The Dow industrials skid 886 points, or 2.5%, to about 33,909, heading for its worst daily percent decline since Nov. 26, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index.
FOXBusiness

Dow dips 368 points, Nasdaq 2% after Powell’s rate hike talk

U.S. stocks surrendered all earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled forthcoming rate hikes. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13174.651547 -278.41 -2.07%. Powell said Thursday that central bank officials could raise interest rates by 50-basis points in May and subsequent months as they seek to tame the hottest inflation...
Reuters

Traders bet Fed to go bigger, but Mester says not so fast

April 22 (Reuters) - With expectations for a half-percentage point rate hike at the Federal Reserve's May meeting now locked in, traders on Friday piled into bets that the central bank will go even bigger in subsequent months, but one Fed policymaker pushed back, saying a more "methodical" approach was appropriate even in the face of too-high inflation.
