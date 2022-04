Steven R. Newton has been tapped as executive vice president and chief growth officer of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White. Mr. Newton most recently served as president of Baylor University Medical Center and headed up two North Texas regions and served as president of Grapevine and Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth according to the April 20 press release. In his new role, which he will assume April 25, Mr. Newton will enhance customer-centered partnerships and drive strategic growth.

