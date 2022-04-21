ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copiah County, MS

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Highway 27 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old in Copiah County.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 18 around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 27 near Mitchell Road. According to MHP, a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on the highway when the driver lost control and overturned. Three of the occupants were ejected.

The driver, Mare Rogers, 19, of Utica, and passenger, Brandon Runyan, 26, of Wesson, were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with unknown injuries.

The third occupant, Nicholas Derouen, 17, of Wesson, died at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation by MHP.

