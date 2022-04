BRISTOL — Suzanne Stryk has published a book related to her “Notes on the State of Virginia” project. Arts Alliance Mountain Empire will sponsor a book launch event on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, to celebrate the publication of Stryk’s book. At the event, Stryk will lecture and show images from the book. She will also be selling and signing copies.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 28 DAYS AGO