MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., is searching for its next leader after its CEO recently resigned. Ava Collins, who stepped into the CEO role less than two years ago, submitted her resignation April 19, according to the MetroWest Daily News. The hospital, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, hasn't given a reason for Ms. Collin's departure, according to the report.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO