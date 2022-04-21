ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Storm Relief Services Continue

By Roy Santa Croce
Thousands of homes and businesses are still without power throughout Greater Binghamton due to Tuesday’s devastating storm.

NYSEG released a statement today saying the company anticipates restoring service to 95% of the affected customers by 11:30 p.m. tomorrow. Approximately 22,900 customers are without power between Broome, Chenango, and Tioga counties. The storm caused more than 1,100 downed wires between the three counties, and 90 broken utility poles.


Despite a national dry ice shortage, distribution continued today. Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer says roughly 250 vehicles came to collect dry ice and water at a distribution site set up in town.

Town of Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer says, “Everybody that’s been involved. All the volunteers involved here and other places. You see what the United States is all about when there is an emergency. Here we all are, nobody cares what your title is or what you do, we’re just here to help.”

In terms of outages, County Executive Jason Garnar says, Tuesday’s snowstorm was probably the worst in the history of Broome County. He says that those without power should take advantage of the county resources, as well as turning to friends and family.

The emergency shelter at the Deposit Fire Station will be closed tonight, but the shelter in SUNY Broome’s Gym remains open. There is also a boil water advisory for Deposit.

