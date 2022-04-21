ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Sterling man killed in motorcycle crash

By John Clark
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police have identified Jordan Hurst, 20, as a motorcyclist killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday.

Police said Hurst was traveling east on East Lincoln Highway around 11:07 a.m.

Horencia Garza, 80, of Rock Falls, was traveling westbound and turning onto River Road.

Both motorists where taken to the hospital, but Hurst was pronounced dead.

Police said no citations have been issued as officers continue to investigate the crash.

