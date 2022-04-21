ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

I Went To the ‘Vegan McDonald’s’ in Los Angeles. Here’s What It Was Like.

By Olivia Harden
matadornetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am not a vegan. And even though I know McDonald’s is notorious for being unhealthy, I’d say once a month, I get a craving for a taste of the burgers, chicken nuggets, and fries that seem to evoke so much nostalgia. That’s why I decided to stop by Mr. Charlie’s,...

matadornetwork.com

Comments / 13

Steve Johnston
2d ago

I am really excited and looking forward to never going there.

Reply
8
Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is For Adventurous Eaters

While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Tries Something McDonald's Failed At

Fast-food chains try a lot of things. Most of them fail. Some of them come and go without getting that much attention, while others become punchlines for decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, for example, once offered Fish McBites, a fish-based take on the Chicken McNugget. That one...
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
BGR.com

Were you a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza fan? Then mark this date on your calendar

We’re still waiting on official confirmation from Taco Bell that the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza is coming back, a rumor that caused the Internet to promptly freak out and set Twitter alight. I also want to get out of the way, right from the outset, that a Taco Bell spokesperson told me on Friday that they still have no official news along these lines to share. And now that we’ve dispensed with those caveats — if you’re among the Mexican Pizza fans who can’t wait to get your hands on one of these delicious entrees again?
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Cheese#Fast Food#Vegans#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mcdonald S Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy